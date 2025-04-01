Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Urban cemeteries are at capacity – here’s how they can be more sustainable

By Daniela Pianezzi, Associate Professor in Work and Organization Studies, University of Verona
Melissa Tyler, Professor in Work and Organisation Studies, University of Essex
Approximately 170,000 people die every day around the world – that’s around 62 million deaths in 2024 alone. The cumulative effect of this has led to what has been termed a “burial crisis”, with most urban areas where burial remains the norm expected to run out of interment space by the 2050s, some much earlier – as in, now.

Major cities, including London and


