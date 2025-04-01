Tolerance.ca
GOP lawmakers eye SNAP cuts, which would scale back benefits that help low-income people buy food at a time of high food prices

By Tracy Roof, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Richmond
Congress may soon consider whether to cut spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the main way the government helps low-income Americans put food on the table. The Conversation U.S. asked Tracy Roof, a political scientist who has researched the history of government nutrition programs, to explain what’s going on and why the effort to reduce spending on SNAP benefits, which can be used to…The Conversation


