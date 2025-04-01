Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Putin’s brain’: Aleksandr Dugin, the Russian ultra-nationalist who has endorsed Donald Trump

By Kevin Riehle, Lecturer in Intelligence and Security Studies, Brunel University of London
Aleksandr Dugin, sometimes referred to as “Putin’s brain” because of his ideological influence on Russian politics, endorsed the policies of Donald Trump in a CNN interview aired on March 30. Dugin said Trump’s America has a lot more in common with Putin’s Russia than most people think, adding: “Trumpists and the followers…The Conversation


