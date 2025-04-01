Tolerance.ca
Marine Le Pen verdict ‘represents an effort to make democracy better’ in France – interview

By Luc Rouban, Directeur de recherche CNRS, Sciences Po
The ruling in a Paris court that the far-right leader is guilty of misappropriating public funds will probably eliminate her from the 2027 presidential election.The Conversation


