Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Karakalpak Lawyer Imprisoned in Uzbekistan Alleges Torture, Again

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dauletmurat Tazhimuratov in the defendants' cage on the last day of his trial on charges related to the July 2022 protests in Nukus, the main city in Karakalpakstan, at a court in Bukhara, Uzbekistan on January 31, 2023.  © 2023 Eurasianet New allegations of ill-treatment and torture by Dauletmurat Tazhimuratov, the wrongfully imprisoned Karakalpak blogger and lawyer, have emerged following a prison visit by his lawyer.In a March 24 statement, Tazhimuratov’s attorney, Sergey Mayorov, detailed “mental and physical torture,” including beatings by other inmates…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Inhumane military attacks in earthquake areas hindering relief efforts
~ Finland: Move to leave convention banning anti-personnel mines could put civilian lives at risk
~ Israel/ OPT: Investigate killings of paramedics and rescue workers in Gaza
~ Land reparations are possible − and over 225 US communities are already working to make amends for slavery and colonization
~ Planned blackouts are becoming more common − and not having cash on hand could cost you
~ GOP lawmakers eye SNAP cuts, which would scale back benefits that help low-income people buy food at a time of high food prices
~ America the secular? What a changing religious landscape means for US politics
~ How memes spread conspiracy theories – and what to consider before sharing one
~ How to engineer microbes to enable us to live on Mars
~ ‘Putin’s brain’: Aleksandr Dugin, the Russian ultra-nationalist who has endorsed Donald Trump
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter