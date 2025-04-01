Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany’s Social Democrats Should Defend EU Supply Chains Laws

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bangladesh Federation of Worker Solidarity activists hold a rally in Dhaka on May 7, 2023 to mark ten years since the Rana Plaza building collapse that killed more than 1,130 people. © 2023 Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto via AP Twelve years ago this April, the Rana Plaza factory building in Bangladesh collapsed, killing more than 1,100 garment workers and injuring more than 2,000 in one of the largest workplace disasters in modern history.The Rana Plaza tragedy fueled a global movement calling for mandatory human rights rules for businesses, which ultimately led the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
