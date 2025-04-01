Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cannabis retail expansion in Canada came with only a small uptick in the number of consumers

By Michael J. Armstrong, Associate Professor, Operations Research, Brock University
Increased usage among women and older adults during 2019-2023 seemed related more to falling prices than to the expanding number of stores.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
