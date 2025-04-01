Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reserve Bank holds rates steady, cautious about the economic outlook

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
The Reserve Bank of Australia left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.1% today, stressing the uncertainty in the economic outlook.

As the Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock told a media conference, “since February there has been a lot more uncertainty introduced in the international context”.

The on-hold decision was widely expectedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Torrential rains created devastating inland seas in outback Queensland. Soon, they will fill Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre
~ ChatGPT’s Studio Ghibli-style images show its creative power – but raise new copyright problems
~ Why do I get headaches when I exercise, even when I drink lots of water?
~ Global warming of more than 3°C this century may wipe 40% off the world’s economy, new analysis reveals
~ Backsliding on Landmines Endangers Civilian Lives
~ Myanmar: Allow Immediate Aid to Quake-Stricken Areas
~ ‘Shame, disgust, horror’: Kate Grenville faces her family history of stolen land in Australia – and asks us to feel it with her
~ Hotter and deeper: how NZ’s plan to drill for ‘supercritical’ geothermal energy holds promise and risk
~ ‘Behind every claim is a grieving family’. Death benefits inquiry demands change but lacks penalties
~ Meta allegedly used pirated books to train AI. Australian authors have objected, but US courts may decide if this is ‘fair use’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter