Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Backsliding on Landmines Endangers Civilian Lives

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A demining team from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is clearing a large forest contaminated with landmines, booby traps, and unexploded ordnance in the Lyman Raion of Donetsk Oblast on February 12, 2025 in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. © 2025 Pierre Crom/Getty Images The International Day for Mine Action on April 4 is a moment to highlight the work of the thousands of deminers around the world who clear and destroy landmines and explosive remnants of war. They risk their lives to help communities recover from armed conflict and its intergenerational impacts.But…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
