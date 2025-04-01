Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Behind every claim is a grieving family’. Death benefits inquiry demands change but lacks penalties

By Natalie Peng, Lecturer in Accounting, The University of Queensland
Excessive delays and hurdles are rife in Australia’s A$4 trillion superannuation industry’s death benefits system. There should be consequences for failure.The Conversation


