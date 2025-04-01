Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meta allegedly used pirated books to train AI. Australian authors have objected, but US courts may decide if this is ‘fair use’

By Agata Mrva-Montoya, Senior Lecturer, Department of Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Australian authors are among those caught up in Meta’s use of LibGen, an illegal book repository, to train its AI. What are the legal implications?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
