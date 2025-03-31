Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Beijing plans to bounce back against Trump’s tariffs

By Chee Meng Tan, Assistant Professor of Business Economics, University of Nottingham
China’s leader wants to see more foreign investment in the upcoming years as he casts around for new non-US markets.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
