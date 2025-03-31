Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The lore of ‘lore’ – how fandoms created an online phenomenon from an Old English word

By Kate McNicholas Smith, Lecturer in Television Theory, University of Westminster
The term “lore” has, well, a whole lot of lore. Now essential online slang, the word can be traced back to Old English, where it referred primarily to learning, as in the act of teaching or being taught.

Over time, lore came to be associated with more informal knowledge, passed on through word of mouth. The term “folklore,” the “lore…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to talk with children about Canada-U.S. tensions
~ How Beijing plans to bounce back against Trump’s tariffs
~ Inner London residents told me their food waste problems – composting definitely isn’t the answer
~ How a new wave of fighter jets could transform aerial combat
~ Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights dress is inaccurate, but not because it’s white – an expert explains
~ Idarucizumab, levetiracetam, ustekinumab: how do drugs get their names and why are they so hard to pronounce?
~ Protein is being added to yoghurt, bread and even coffee – but is it really good for our health?
~ Colombia’s fragile peace process in danger as guerrilla violence rises
~ What Britons and Europeans really think about immigration – new analysis
~ Looking for a job? Understanding how you make career decisions can help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter