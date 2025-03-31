Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights dress is inaccurate, but not because it’s white – an expert explains

By Danielle Mariann Dove, Surrey Future Fellow and Lecturer in English Literature, University of Surrey
The upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation by Saltburn director Emerald Fennell has courted controversy since it was first announced, with Fennell’s choice of leading lady and man drawing internet critics.

Playing tragic heroine Catherine Earnshaw is the 34-year-old blonde Margot Robbie, and as tortured Heathcliff will be fellow Aussie, the 27-year-old Jacob Elordi. If you’re familiar with Emily…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to talk with children about Canada-U.S. tensions
~ How Beijing plans to bounce back against Trump’s tariffs
~ Inner London residents told me their food waste problems – composting definitely isn’t the answer
~ How a new wave of fighter jets could transform aerial combat
~ The lore of ‘lore’ – how fandoms created an online phenomenon from an Old English word
~ Idarucizumab, levetiracetam, ustekinumab: how do drugs get their names and why are they so hard to pronounce?
~ Protein is being added to yoghurt, bread and even coffee – but is it really good for our health?
~ Colombia’s fragile peace process in danger as guerrilla violence rises
~ What Britons and Europeans really think about immigration – new analysis
~ Looking for a job? Understanding how you make career decisions can help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter