Human Rights Observatory

Idarucizumab, levetiracetam, ustekinumab: how do drugs get their names and why are they so hard to pronounce?

By Craig Russell, Lecturer, Pharmacy, Aston University
If you’ve ever tried discussing medicines with friends or family and found yourself stumbling over the pronunciation — or even resorting to snapping a photo of the medicine’s packaging to show your pharmacist, instead of remembering the name — you’ve probably wondered: where do drug names come from, and why can’t they be easier to remember?

Occasionally, drug names are short and snappy. But more often, they seem more like something from Greek or Norse mythology. While these names may seem overwhelming at first, they’re chosen with purpose, not as a way for big pharma to show off.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
