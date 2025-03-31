Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protein is being added to yoghurt, bread and even coffee – but is it really good for our health?

By Aisling Pigott, Lecturer, Dietetics, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Protein intake dominates fitness advice. Whether you want to build muscle, improve your fitness or watch your weight, the common advice handed out by everyone from fitness influencers to doctors is that we need more protein.

But while protein does play an essential role in maintaining our muscle mass and overall health, all this increased attention on the importance of protein in the mediaThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to talk with children about Canada-U.S. tensions
~ How Beijing plans to bounce back against Trump’s tariffs
~ Inner London residents told me their food waste problems – composting definitely isn’t the answer
~ How a new wave of fighter jets could transform aerial combat
~ The lore of ‘lore’ – how fandoms created an online phenomenon from an Old English word
~ Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights dress is inaccurate, but not because it’s white – an expert explains
~ Idarucizumab, levetiracetam, ustekinumab: how do drugs get their names and why are they so hard to pronounce?
~ Colombia’s fragile peace process in danger as guerrilla violence rises
~ What Britons and Europeans really think about immigration – new analysis
~ Looking for a job? Understanding how you make career decisions can help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter