Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How viruses blur the boundaries of life

By Heshmat Borhani, Lecturer in Bioinformatics, University of Nottingham
When people talk about the coronavirus, they sometimes describe this invisible entity as if it has a personality and even a conscience. If you ask a biology or medical student what a virus is, they will tell you that a virus is not a living organism, or at most that it exists at the border between living and dead – a kind of walking dead.

For biologists who specialise in virology, however, this view is not clear-cut. Scientists still disagree on whether viruses are truly alive or not.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hungary: Arrest and surrender Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to the International Criminal Court
~ Autistic stimming explained – and why stopping it can lead to burnout
~ Donald Trump likes tariffs, but they damage the economies of everyone involved
~ Climate change isn’t fair but Tony Juniper’s new book explains how a green transition could be ‘just’
~ 23% of South Africa’s children suffer from severe hunger: we tested some solutions – experts
~ What is a ‘revisionist’ state, and what are they trying to revise?
~ As ‘right to die’ gains more acceptance, a scholar of Catholicism explains the position of the Catholic Church
~ The Panama Canal’s other conflict: Water security for the population and the global economy
~ Jets from powerful black holes can point astronomers toward where − and where not − to look for life in the universe
~ Why do dogs love to play with trash?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter