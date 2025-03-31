Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Panama Canal’s other conflict: Water security for the population and the global economy

By Karina Garcia, Researcher and Lecturer in Climate, Universidad Tecnológica de Panamá
Two-thirds of the Panama Canal watershed’s freshwater goes to operate the locks. The country plans to build another reservoir to funnel in more water, but hundreds of homes stand in the way.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hungary: Arrest and surrender Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to the International Criminal Court
~ Autistic stimming explained – and why stopping it can lead to burnout
~ Donald Trump likes tariffs, but they damage the economies of everyone involved
~ Climate change isn’t fair but Tony Juniper’s new book explains how a green transition could be ‘just’
~ How viruses blur the boundaries of life
~ 23% of South Africa’s children suffer from severe hunger: we tested some solutions – experts
~ What is a ‘revisionist’ state, and what are they trying to revise?
~ As ‘right to die’ gains more acceptance, a scholar of Catholicism explains the position of the Catholic Church
~ Jets from powerful black holes can point astronomers toward where − and where not − to look for life in the universe
~ Why do dogs love to play with trash?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter