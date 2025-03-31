Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s gutting of RFA hits press freedom – and helps its opponents – across Asia

By Amnesty International
By Montse Ferrer, Deputy Asia-Pacific Director at Amnesty International In 2020, North Korean authorities reportedly executed a fishing boat captain by firing squad in front of 100 of his colleagues. His crime: secretly listening to Radio Free Asia (RFA), the US government-funded news outlet that has an estimated 50 million-plus listeners across Asia-Pacific. We only […] The post Trump’s gutting of RFA hits press freedom – and helps its opponents – across Asia appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indonesia’s Tempo News says delivery of dead animals to its office was an act of terror
~ Why We Need a ‘Human Rights Economy’
~ Hosting the UN climate summit is far from ‘madness’ – here’s how Australia stands to benefit
~ How should police officers use force? The Kristian White case is an insight into what the community thinks
~ Why have supermarkets around Australia recalled bagged salad products? A gastroenterologist explains
~ Election diary: Energy is in the foreground – but climate change is ‘in the shadows’
~ Sudan: 20th Anniversary of Darfur ICC Referral
~ Dutton says it would cost too much to host UN climate summit, but pulling out would cost Australia even more
~ Trans Rights in Mexico: Progress and Challenges
~ Iran: Unconditionally Release Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter