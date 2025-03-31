Tolerance.ca
Trans Rights in Mexico: Progress and Challenges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A demonstrator throws colored papers shaped like butterflies during a protest demanding a law to protect the rights of the transgender community outside of the Congress building in Mexico City, March 31, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Fernando Llano March 31 marks the International Day of Transgender Visibility, a moment to celebrate the achievements and resilience of trans people around the world, while acknowledging the ongoing challenges they face in enjoying the full range of their human rights.Today, Human Rights Watch is publishing a map that tracks some of these gains…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
