School phone ban one year on: our student survey reveals mixed feelings about its success
By Cara Swit, Associate professor, School of Health Sciences, University of Canterbury
Aaron Hapuku, Lecturer, School of Health Sciences, University of Canterbury
Helena Cook, Lecturer, School of Social and Cultural Studies, University of Canterbury
Jennifer Smith, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Education, University of Canterbury
The phone ban was meant to improve learning by reducing distractions. But students report feeling left out of decisions, and some have found ways around the rules.
- Sunday, March 30, 2025