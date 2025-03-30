Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

School phone ban one year on: our student survey reveals mixed feelings about its success

By Cara Swit, Associate professor, School of Health Sciences, University of Canterbury
Aaron Hapuku, Lecturer, School of Health Sciences, University of Canterbury
Helena Cook, Lecturer, School of Social and Cultural Studies, University of Canterbury
Jennifer Smith, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Education, University of Canterbury
The phone ban was meant to improve learning by reducing distractions. But students report feeling left out of decisions, and some have found ways around the rules.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Step length, a devastating finish and ‘springs in his spikes’: the science behind Gout Gout’s speed
~ Art for art’s sake? How NZ’s cultural organisations can maintain integrity and still make money
~ Uncertainty and pessimism abound. Will fear be enough to push Dutton into office?
~ What are caretaker conventions and how do they limit governments during election periods?
~ Some Gen Zs are taking a ‘micro-retirement’. It’s one way to address burnout – but it comes with risks
~ ‘It is a seriously difficult role and only getting harder’: school principals speak about stress, violence and abuse in their jobs
~ Show your working: how the ‘open science’ movement tackles scientific misconduct
~ Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. Will it still leave a green legacy?
~ Labor gains lead in post-budget Newspoll; would be one seat short of majority in YouGov MRP poll
~ Canada should recognize celebrations like Eid, Diwali and Lunar New Year as public holidays
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter