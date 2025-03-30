Art for art’s sake? How NZ’s cultural organisations can maintain integrity and still make money
By Ksenia Kosheleva, Doctoral candidate, Marketing, Hanken School of Economics
Julia Fehrer, Associate Professor, Business School, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Kaj Storbacka, Professor, Marketing, Hanken School of Economics
Arts and culture are neither luxuries nor commodities, but integral parts of a thriving society. Balancing profitability with artistic integrity demands new ways of thinking.
- Sunday, March 30, 2025