Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Show your working: how the ‘open science’ movement tackles scientific misconduct

By Danny Kingsley, Visiting Fellow, Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science, Australian National University
In December 2001, a small but lively meeting in Budapest, Hungary, launched a whole new international movement. The resulting Budapest Open Access Initiative opened with the words: “An old tradition and a new technology have converged to make possible an unprecedented public good”.

This was the first definition of open access and referred to harnessing the internet to make scientific research openly available, without a subscription. It was a “statement of principle, a statement of strategy, and a statement…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Art for art’s sake? How NZ’s cultural organisations can maintain integrity and still make money
~ Uncertainty and pessimism abound. Will fear be enough to push Dutton into office?
~ What are caretaker conventions and how do they limit governments during election periods?
~ Some Gen Zs are taking a ‘micro-retirement’. It’s one way to address burnout – but it comes with risks
~ ‘It is a seriously difficult role and only getting harder’: school principals speak about stress, violence and abuse in their jobs
~ Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. Will it still leave a green legacy?
~ Labor gains lead in post-budget Newspoll; would be one seat short of majority in YouGov MRP poll
~ Canada should recognize celebrations like Eid, Diwali and Lunar New Year as public holidays
~ ‘Adolescence’ pulls in audiences with its dramatic critique of teenage masculinity
~ Trump’s tariffs could push grocery prices even higher, but there are steps Canada could take to protect consumers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter