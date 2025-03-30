Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana’s e-levy: 3 lessons from the abolished mobile money tax

By Max Gallien, Research Fellow, Institute of Development Studies
Martin Hearson, Fellow in International Political Economy, London School of Economics and Political Science
Mary Abounabhan, Researcher, Institute of Development Studies
The first budget speech of Ghana’s new government on 11 March painted a picture of an economy in crisis, facing high debt and fiscal mismanagement. The finance minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, acknowledged that key International Monetary Fund performance targets would be missed and announced drastic spending cuts.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
