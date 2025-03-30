Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerians having babies abroad: women explain their reasons

By Aduragbemi Banke-Thomas, Associate professor, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Olayinka Lewis, Senior lecturer, University of Essex
Having the support of family members living in a foreign country was one of the reasons Nigerian women gave for choosing to have their babies overseas.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Dutton has questions to answer on gas; Albanese has supermarket answer still hunting for the problem
~ West Africa’s hazardous winds: Harmattan carries more than dust – it also spreads disease
~ Discovery of a 4,000-year-old Bronze Age settlement in Morocco rewrites history
~ Waiting in silence for officials to resign after North Macedonia nightclub tragedy
~ How is classified information typically shared and can officials declassify secrets whenever they want? A national security expert explains
~ Liberia’s quest for reconciliation after decades of waiting
~ Thousands are feared dead in Myanmar’s quake. Trump’s USAID cuts will cause even more unnecessary deaths
~ As Trinidad & Tobago’s Court of Appeal reverses buggery law ruling, does the colonial grip persist?
~ A Sydney ‘dark romance’ author is charged with producing child sex abuse material. How do we police books in Australia?
~ What users need to know about privacy and data after 23andMe’s bankruptcy filing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter