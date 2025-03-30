Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Waiting in silence for officials to resign after North Macedonia nightclub tragedy

By Goran Rizaov
Campaign to silence critical voices began after the tragic March 16 fire. The methods were akin to those used by authoritarian regimes attempting to suppress freedom of speech.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
