Human Rights Observatory

A new natural history GCSE is welcome – but climate change needs to be part of the whole curriculum

By Alison Anderson, Professor of Sociology, University of Plymouth
The recent announcement that young people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will have the opportunity to take a new GCSE in natural history from September 2025, driven by a campaign led by naturalist Mary Colwell, is welcome news.

The new qualification will include practical skills to pursue a career in the natural world, including observation, monitoring, recording and analysis. It will also include immersion in outdoor activities, and has support from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
