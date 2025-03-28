Tolerance.ca
Being hated worked for Just Stop Oil

By George Ferns, Senior Lecturer in Business and Society, University of Bath
The climate activist group Just Stop Oil (JSO) has announced the end of its campaign of direct action. Many will read the group’s legacy through the lens of public hostility: the frustration caused, the angry headlines, the outrage at its tactics. Not only have JSO activists been spat at, physically assaulted and run over by angry car drivers, but 15 members are also currently serving jail sentences following


