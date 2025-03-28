Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US’s new ‘America First’ intelligence approach downplays Russia and ignores climate change

By David Hastings Dunn, Professor of International Politics in the Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
The recently appointed US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, and other top intelligence officials appeared before the Senate intelligence committee to discuss the US intelligence services’ annual threat assessment (ATA).

Most of the committee’s time and attention was focused on the revelation by the editor of the Atlantic magazine…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
