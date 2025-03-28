Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

White snus: why ‘tobacco free’ doesn’t mean risk free

By Alma Larsdotter Zweygberg, Doctoral Researcher, Department of Global Public Health, Karolinska Institutet
Rosaria Galanti, Professor Emerita, Department of Global Public Health, Karolinska Institutet
A habit that is worrying health authorities in Sweden where increasing numbers of teenagers are taking what’s known as “snus” is also concerning football authorities in England where one-fifth of professional players are regularly indulging because they say it improves…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
