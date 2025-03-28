Cuts to science research funding cut American lives short − federal support is essential for medical breakthroughs
By Deborah Fuller, Professor of Microbiology, School of Medicine, University of Washington
Patrick Mitchell, Assistant Professor of Microbiology, School of Medicine, University of Washington
The National Institutes of Health has been integral to scientific progress in treating countless human diseases. Without its support, patients will ultimately pay the price.
- Friday, March 28, 2025