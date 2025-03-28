Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Early-onset Alzheimer’s: new drug shows promise in slowing the disease

By Rahul Sidhu, PhD Candidate, Neuroscience, University of Sheffield
Alzheimer’s disease is usually associated with old age. But around 5%-10% of all Alzheimer’s cases occur in people under the age of 65. Early-onset Alzheimer’s disease progresses more rapidly and often strikes people in the prime of their lives. Treatment options remain limited.

But new data from a recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
