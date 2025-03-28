Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First year of Georgia’s ‘foreign agent’ law shows how autocracies are replicating Russian model − and speeding up the time frame

By Anastasiya Zavyalova, Associate Professor of Strategic Management, Rice University
Christopher A. Hartwell, Professor of International Business Policy, ZHAW School of Management and Law
Georgian legislation directly mirrors a contentious law Russia passed more than a decade ago to stifle dissent and quash the power of civil society groups.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
