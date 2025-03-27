Tolerance.ca
View from The Hill: uninspiring leaders, stressed voters and the shadow of Trump make for an uncertain contest

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
With the next parliament, like this one, expected to have a large crossbench, present polling is pointing towards a minority government as a likely outcome.The Conversation


