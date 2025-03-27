The Coalition wants to increase Medicare psychology rebates from 10 to 20 sessions. Here’s what happened last time
By Joanne Enticott, Associate Professor, Monash Centre for Health Research and Implementation, Monash University
Vinay Lakra, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne
The cap on Medicare subsidised psychology sessions rose to 20 during COVID. But there are better ways to achieve the program’s aims.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 27, 2025