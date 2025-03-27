Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reliable science takes time. But the current system rewards speed

By Jason Chin, Senior Lecturer, College of Law, Australian National University
‘Fast science’ can damage research integrity – just as fast food can damage your health. ‘Slow science’ offers an alternative path forward.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Signal-gate security blunder overshadows Black Sea ceasefire
~ Why Serena Williams joining the WNBA’s Toronto Tempo as a part-owner is so important for women’s sports
~ The Coalition wants to increase Medicare psychology rebates from 10 to 20 sessions. Here’s what happened last time
~ 25 years into a new century and housing is less affordable than ever
~ How can I tell if my child is too sick to go to school?
~ Why Muslims often don’t celebrate Eid on the same day – even within one country
~ Friday essay: from Watergate to Zippergate to Pussygate – how a shameless Trump has reshaped the US presidential sex scandal
~ Elisapie’s Juno-nominated album: Promoting Inuktitut through music
~ UN Committee Criticizes Canada’s Immigration Detention Practices
~ The anti-Andrew Tate: how youth workers can counteract the impact of masculinity influencers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter