Human Rights Observatory

Elisapie’s Juno-nominated album: Promoting Inuktitut through music

By Richard Compton, Professor, Department of Linguistics, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Sarah Angiyou, Teacher & Co-Management Group Member for certificate programs for Inuit teachers, Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT)
Beyond how beautifully Elisapie interprets classic rock songs, with creative choices like using throat singing to cover Metallica, her music also brings the Inuktitut language to a wider audience.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
