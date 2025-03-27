Elisapie’s Juno-nominated album: Promoting Inuktitut through music
By Richard Compton, Professor, Department of Linguistics, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Sarah Angiyou, Teacher & Co-Management Group Member for certificate programs for Inuit teachers, Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT)
Beyond how beautifully Elisapie interprets classic rock songs, with creative choices like using throat singing to cover Metallica, her music also brings the Inuktitut language to a wider audience.
- Thursday, March 27, 2025