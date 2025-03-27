Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Committee Criticizes Canada’s Immigration Detention Practices

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An officer demonstrates locking the door of a wet cell at the Toronto Immigration Holding Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 19, 2025. © 2025 COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images This week, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities issued a bleak assessment of Canada’s immigration detention system, calling for Canada to protect the legal capacity rights of people with disabilities in detention and urging an end to immigration detention altogether. The committee’s findings, released after a review of Canada’s disability rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
