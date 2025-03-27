Why it’s a critical time for Canada to renew its commitment to global health co-operation
By Kelley Lee, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Global Health Governance; Scientific Director, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Tim Evans, Vice-president of Research, Innovation and Impact, Concordia University
Building on a storied history of engagement that supersedes partisan politics, there is no time to lose for Canada to strategically renew its role in global health.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 27, 2025