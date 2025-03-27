Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First fossil hyena tracks found in South Africa – how expert animal trackers helped

By Charles Helm, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
Clive Thompson, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
“The art of tracking may well be the origin of science.” This is the departure point for a 2013 book by Louis Liebenberg, co-founder of an organisation devoted to environmental monitoring.

The connection between tracking in nature, as people have done since prehistory, and “western” science is of special…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
