Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kids and the internet: how our new tool assesses children’s ‘digital maturity’

By Konstantina Valogianni, Professor of Information Systems and Technology, IE University
Aqib Siddiqui, PhD Candidate in Information Systems and Technology, IE University
Technology is so ingrained in our lives that most children today are “digital natives”. Indeed, they might “speak” digital before they even learn a language, and digital natives are often asked to educate older “digital immigrants”, such as their parents, about how to use technology.

At the same time, a great many parents are concerned about the potential harms of exposing their kids to technology, screens, and the internet in particular.

Studies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Australia’s government is spending less on consultants – and trying to rebuild the public service
~ AI robot pets can be adorable and emotionally responsive. They also raise questions about attachment and mental health
~ Albanese to call election on Friday as Dutton pledges fuel tax relief and national gas plan
~ Dutton unveils plan to force more gas into Australian market and expand production in major pre-election pitch
~ ​A ‘Google maps for the sea’, sails ​and alternative fuels: ​the technologies steering shipping towards ​lower emissions – podcast
~ Grattan on Friday: an ‘arms race’ of promises as prime minister set to call election on Friday
~ Canadians are anxious as they ponder how to vote this election. Which leader can ease their fears?
~ Voice of America took jazz behind the Iron Curtain. Now, its demise signals the end of US soft power
~ We calculated how much Dutton’s excise cut would save you on fuel – and few will save as much as promised
~ EU/Central Asia: Deepening Ties Should Center Human Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter