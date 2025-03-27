Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When a 1-in-100 year flood washed through the Coorong, it made the vital microbiome of this lagoon healthier

By Christopher Keneally, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow in Environmental Microbiology, University of Adelaide
Justin Brookes, Director, Water Research Centre, University of Adelaide
Matt Gibbs, Senior Research Scientist in Hydrology, CSIRO
Sophie Leterme, Professor of Biology, Flinders University
The 2022 floods triggered shifts in the Coorong’s microbiome—similar to our gut bacteria on new diets—revealing why freshwater flows are vital to wetland health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alone Australia is back. An expert explains what happens to your body and mind when you’re starving
~ Not just the stadium: what Brisbane Olympic organisers are planning for
~ Morocco: Activist Sentenced for Peaceful Speech
~ South Korea/Israel/OPT: HD Hyundai machinery used in West Bank demolitions
~ In Turkey, a controversial law on cybersecurity is widely seen as yet another censorship tool
~ The Glass Menagerie: the haunting beauty of Tennessee Wiliams’ play endures in this Sydney revival
~ This budget’s tax tinkering isn’t the same as meaningful tax reform. Here’s why
~ Humans are bad at reading dogs’ emotions – but we can learn to do better
~ Australia may no longer be a ‘deputy sheriff’, but its reliance on the US has only grown deeper since 2000
~ New sentencing laws will drive NZ’s already high imprisonment rates – and budgets – even higher
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter