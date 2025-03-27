When a 1-in-100 year flood washed through the Coorong, it made the vital microbiome of this lagoon healthier
By Christopher Keneally, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow in Environmental Microbiology, University of Adelaide
Justin Brookes, Director, Water Research Centre, University of Adelaide
Matt Gibbs, Senior Research Scientist in Hydrology, CSIRO
Sophie Leterme, Professor of Biology, Flinders University
The 2022 floods triggered shifts in the Coorong’s microbiome—similar to our gut bacteria on new diets—revealing why freshwater flows are vital to wetland health.
- Wednesday, March 26, 2025