Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not just the stadium: what Brisbane Olympic organisers are planning for

By H. Björn Galjaardt, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Daryl Adair, Associate Professor of Sport Management, University of Technology Sydney
Richard Baka, Honorary Professor, School of Kinesiology, Western University, London, Canada; Adjunct Fellow, Olympic Scholar and Co-Director of the Olympic and Paralympic Research Centre, Institute for Health and Sport, Victoria University
The 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games plan has been released, and major opportunities and hurdles are on the horizon.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alone Australia is back. An expert explains what happens to your body and mind when you’re starving
~ Morocco: Activist Sentenced for Peaceful Speech
~ South Korea/Israel/OPT: HD Hyundai machinery used in West Bank demolitions
~ In Turkey, a controversial law on cybersecurity is widely seen as yet another censorship tool
~ When a 1-in-100 year flood washed through the Coorong, it made the vital microbiome of this lagoon healthier
~ The Glass Menagerie: the haunting beauty of Tennessee Wiliams’ play endures in this Sydney revival
~ This budget’s tax tinkering isn’t the same as meaningful tax reform. Here’s why
~ Humans are bad at reading dogs’ emotions – but we can learn to do better
~ Australia may no longer be a ‘deputy sheriff’, but its reliance on the US has only grown deeper since 2000
~ New sentencing laws will drive NZ’s already high imprisonment rates – and budgets – even higher
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter