Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea/Israel/OPT: HD Hyundai machinery used in West Bank demolitions

By Amnesty International
HD Hyundai machinery has been widely used in demolitions of Palestinian-owned structures in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), according to new visual and testimonial evidence documented by Amnesty International Korea and local human rights groups. While the company denies their involvement, images and videos verified by the groups identified 59 Palestinian-owned homes, businesses and other […] The post South Korea/Israel/OPT: HD Hyundai machinery used in West Bank demolitions appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Turkey, a controversial law on cybersecurity is widely seen as yet another censorship tool
~ Humans are bad at reading dogs’ emotions – but we can learn to do better
~ Australia may no longer be a ‘deputy sheriff’, but its reliance on the US has only grown deeper since 2000
~ New sentencing laws will drive NZ’s already high imprisonment rates – and budgets – even higher
~ Foreign aid cuts could mean 10 million more HIV infections by 2030 – and almost 3 million extra deaths
~ Do any non-drug treatments help back pain? Here’s what the evidence says
~ Defence spending: our research shows how Australia can stop buying weapons for the wars of the past
~ Happy dogs make happy humans, and 9 other reasons science says dogs need to chew
~ UK Imposes Sanctions on Four Sri Lankans for Alleged War Crimes
~ Sudan: Rights chief deplores deadly army strikes on North Darfur market
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter