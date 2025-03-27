Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humans are bad at reading dogs’ emotions – but we can learn to do better

By Juliane Kaminski, Associate professor of comparative Psychology, University of Portsmouth
A lot of dog owners believe that they can tell what their dogs are feeling. They believe that they can assess their dog’s emotions no matter the context.

Yet newspapers frequently publish stories about dogs who attack “out of nowhere”, where owners claim there were “no…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea/Israel/OPT: HD Hyundai machinery used in West Bank demolitions
~ In Turkey, a controversial law on cybersecurity is widely seen as yet another censorship tool
~ Australia may no longer be a ‘deputy sheriff’, but its reliance on the US has only grown deeper since 2000
~ New sentencing laws will drive NZ’s already high imprisonment rates – and budgets – even higher
~ Foreign aid cuts could mean 10 million more HIV infections by 2030 – and almost 3 million extra deaths
~ Do any non-drug treatments help back pain? Here’s what the evidence says
~ Defence spending: our research shows how Australia can stop buying weapons for the wars of the past
~ Happy dogs make happy humans, and 9 other reasons science says dogs need to chew
~ UK Imposes Sanctions on Four Sri Lankans for Alleged War Crimes
~ Sudan: Rights chief deplores deadly army strikes on North Darfur market
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter