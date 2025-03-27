Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Turkey, a controversial law on cybersecurity is widely seen as yet another censorship tool

By Arzu Geybullayeva
In it's legal analysis of the law, Media and Rights Studies Association (MLSA) highlighted several problematic nuances such as punishing journalists working on data security with the same penalties as the perpetrators behind the leaks.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea/Israel/OPT: HD Hyundai machinery used in West Bank demolitions
~ Humans are bad at reading dogs’ emotions – but we can learn to do better
~ Australia may no longer be a ‘deputy sheriff’, but its reliance on the US has only grown deeper since 2000
~ New sentencing laws will drive NZ’s already high imprisonment rates – and budgets – even higher
~ Foreign aid cuts could mean 10 million more HIV infections by 2030 – and almost 3 million extra deaths
~ Do any non-drug treatments help back pain? Here’s what the evidence says
~ Defence spending: our research shows how Australia can stop buying weapons for the wars of the past
~ Happy dogs make happy humans, and 9 other reasons science says dogs need to chew
~ UK Imposes Sanctions on Four Sri Lankans for Alleged War Crimes
~ Sudan: Rights chief deplores deadly army strikes on North Darfur market
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter