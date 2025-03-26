Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia: Armed Groups Batter Border Region

By Human Rights Watch
People cross a river to Venezuela from Tibu, Colombia on January 21, 2025, following fightings that killed dozens and forced thousands to flee their homes in the Colombian Catatumbo region. © 2025 AP Photo/Fernando Vergara Armed groups fighting over parts of the Catatumbo region near the Colombia-Venezuela border have committed grave abuses and displaced thousands.The groups have killed, assaulted, kidnapped, and disappeared civilians. Fighting and abuses by both sides have reportedly forced over 56,000 people to flee their homes, one of the largest mass displacements in Colombia…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
