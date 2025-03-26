Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Journalist Held on Baseless Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Journalist Blessed Mhlanga walks to an awaiting prison vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe, after his bail ruling was postponed on February 27, 2025. © 2025 Photo by JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – Zimbabwean authorities should immediately release and drop the groundless charges against a journalist for his reporting, Human Rights Watch said today. Blessed Mhlanga, a senior journalist for the independent media outlet Heart and Soul TV, has been in detention since his arrest in Harare on February 24, 2025.The authorities charged Mhlanga with transmitting…


