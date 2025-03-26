Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Drop Repressive ‘Foreign Agents’ Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters march in front of Georgia’s parliament in Tbilisi, calling for the release of other protestors, whose images they display on posters, March 7, 2025,  © 2025 Sebastien Canaud/NurPhoto via AP (Berlin, March 26, 2025) – The Georgian parliament should reject a bill to introduce criminal penalties for civic activists and nongovernmental groups that refuse to register as “foreign agents,” Human Rights Watch said today. The bill violates fundamental human rights norms and, if adopted, would severely harm Georgia’s civil society and further escalate the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
