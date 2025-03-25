Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Psychopaths experience pain differently, even when their bodies say otherwise

By Sophie Alshukri, PhD Candidate in Psychology, Liverpool John Moores University
Minna Lyons, Reader in Forensic Psychology, Liverpool John Moores University
Psychopathy has long been associated with murderers, notorious criminals, and the griping true crime stories that dominate Netflix documentaries. But our recent research is showing they have a complex relationship with pain which may in part be responsible for their lack of empathy.

Psychopathic traits are on a spectrum.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
